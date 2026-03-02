Guardians of the Ground: Preparing for escalation through worst-position training

In this episode, Tyson Kilbey and Joe Sullivan are joined by Brandon George of Kingsway Jiu-Jitsu — the academy of John Danaher and Gordon Ryan, widely considered one of the best Jiu-Jitsu academies in the world. A 12-time Abu Dhabi Combat Club (ADCC) Open medalist, George brings an elite, systematic approach to performing when it matters most.

During the episode, George explains how the same principles used by the world’s top athletes can help law enforcement officers improve performance in high-stress, real-world encounters. He emphasizes training under live resistance in the most dangerous positions — mount, back mount and turtle — where hesitation or a single mistake can have immediate consequences. Rather than avoiding worst-case scenarios, he argues, officers should deliberately train in them, including escalating traffic stops, physical resistance and grappling while wearing full duty gear.

George underscores a critical takeaway: repeated exposure to stress builds composure. When officers have worked through chaotic scenarios hundreds of times in training, they are less likely to panic and more likely to default to disciplined, trained behavior — making better decisions when successful performance is essential to protecting lives.

