Defensive tactics training for police officers

Guardians of the Ground: Preparing for escalation through worst-position training

Kingsway Jiu-Jitsu athlete and 12-time ADCC Open medalist Brandon George explains why officers should deliberately train mount, turtle and full-duty-gear grappling to build composure in chaotic encounters

March 02, 2026 05:03 PM • 
Tyson Kilbey

In this episode, Tyson Kilbey and Joe Sullivan are joined by Brandon George of Kingsway Jiu-Jitsu — the academy of John Danaher and Gordon Ryan, widely considered one of the best Jiu-Jitsu academies in the world. A 12-time Abu Dhabi Combat Club (ADCC) Open medalist, George brings an elite, systematic approach to performing when it matters most.

During the episode, George explains how the same principles used by the world’s top athletes can help law enforcement officers improve performance in high-stress, real-world encounters. He emphasizes training under live resistance in the most dangerous positions — mount, back mount and turtle — where hesitation or a single mistake can have immediate consequences. Rather than avoiding worst-case scenarios, he argues, officers should deliberately train in them, including escalating traffic stops, physical resistance and grappling while wearing full duty gear.

George underscores a critical takeaway: repeated exposure to stress builds composure. When officers have worked through chaotic scenarios hundreds of times in training, they are less likely to panic and more likely to default to disciplined, trained behavior — making better decisions when successful performance is essential to protecting lives.

Catch up on all Guardians of the Ground episodes
Guardians of the Ground: How to escape the mounted position
Having a principle-based plan to escape provides a tactical advantage — and builds confidence under pressure
April 01, 2025 09:39 AM
Tyson Kilbey
Guardians of the Ground: Mastering the top mount position for officer safety
Training in the top mount position gives officers the skills to stay in control, limit a subject’s access to weapons and respond effectively if a struggle escalates
May 08, 2025 01:17 PM
Tyson Kilbey
Guardians of the Ground: UFC-proven wall control every police officer should know
Jason High, former UFC fighter and current MMA coach, breaks down wall-control fundamentals, with considerations for weapon retention and an optional ground transition
June 10, 2025 10:04 AM
Tyson Kilbey
Guardians of the Ground: Jiu-Jitsu escapes every female police officer should know
Learn how two female officers use leverage, bone structure and distance management to overcome size mismatches on the ground
July 21, 2025 09:17 AM
Tyson Kilbey
Guardians of the Ground: Vest-grab defense every officer should train
NFL great Tamba Hali and Jiu-Jitsu black belt David Smarr demonstrate a simple, effective tactic for responding when a subject grabs an officer’s outer vest
September 09, 2025 11:00 AM
Tyson Kilbey
Guardians of the Ground: UFC pioneer Royce Gracie on distance, control and surviving real-world encounters
With lessons for every skill level, Royce Gracie reinforces why proper instruction, consistent training and tactical awareness matter now more than ever
November 20, 2025 05:36 PM
Tyson Kilbey
Guardians of the Ground: Grappling fundamentals that work for officers of any size
This episode uses side mount to highlight awareness, balance and posture as foundational skills for ground control — regardless of size
February 02, 2026 01:02 PM
Tyson Kilbey

Tyson Kilbey has more than 28 years of experience in law enforcement, consisting of three years as a hotel security supervisor and 25 years as a deputy sheriff for the Johnson County (Kansas) Sheriff’s Office. He has worked in the detention, patrol, judicial services and training divisions, SWAT and accident investigation units. He is currently a captain for the Sheriff’s Office.

Tyson authored “Personal Defense Mastery,” a follow-up to his first book “Fundamental Handgun Mastery.” Tyson is a Jiu-Jitsu black belt under UFC Pioneer Royce Gracie. He has numerous defensive tactics and firearms certifications and has received multiple awards in competitive shooting and grappling. He runs www.tysonkilbeyjiujitsu.com which is a popular Jiu Jitsu Academy in the Kansas City area in which many law enforcement officers are members. He is the Match Director for the Brandon Collins Memorial Shootout, a shooting competition named in honor of a deputy who died in the line of duty.