Oakley honors veterans’ ongoing service with new Team Rubicon partnership and Armed Forces Collection

PRESS RELEASE

LAKE FOREST, Calif. — Oakley pays homage to veterans who continue to serve by partnering with Team Rubicon, a Veteran-led, natural-disaster response non-profit that helps communities before, during, and after disasters, as the official eyewear provider. Oakley In Service, a powerful new storytelling platform from Oakley Standard Issue (OSI), brings to life the experiences of Team Rubicon and their commitment to a greater purpose beyond the uniform. Unveiled in this inaugural film is the Oakley Armed Forces Collection, a series of eyewear inspired by the strength and legacy of the different branches of United States Armed Forces.

The first Oakley In Service film, Path of Purpose, follows Don Beeson, a retired U.S. Air Force SERE (Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape) specialist and current Team Rubicon member who lives by the mantra that service is a mindset. An ultramarathon runner and survivalist, Don’s story captures the journey of resilience as he tracks an impending storm and deploys with Team Rubicon to aid a community in crisis. His commitment reminds us that service extends far beyond any one chapter, and “to be purpose-driven doesn’t end just because we took the uniform off.”

To support this mission, Oakley presents the Armed Forces Collection, an homage to the six branches of the United States Armed Forces. Each piece in the collection features exclusive colorways and pad prints inspired by the unique aesthetics, emblems, and traditions of each branch. The eyewear is available in two different best-selling frame options, Heliostat and Holbrook, both infused with Oakley’s proprietary Prizm Lens Technology. Prizm sharpens visual acuity to help you see more clearly. The launch is accompanied by OSI proven best-sellers Light Assault III Boot, Factory Pilot Glove, Link Pack, Shadow Flag Tee and more.

The Oakley Armed Forces Collection and accompanying best-sellers can be found at OakleySI.com now and you can watch the first and future Oakley In Service films at Oakley Standard Issue YouTube.

This Veterans Day, Oakley invites you to stand with those who continue to serve and honor a legacy that transcends the uniform. Join us in supporting a mission that drives lasting impact and uplifts communities in their time of need.

Support Veterans and humanitarian relief by donating or volunteering at TRUSA.ORG