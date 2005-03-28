Original S.W.A.T. Footwear Introduces New Side Zip Model

Salida, CA - During the 2005 Las Vegas SHOT Show, the Original S.W.A.T. Footwear Company unveiled its newest boot, the 6" Classic Side Zip. The new model was developed after the company received overwhelmingly positive feedback and requests from both retailers and consumers for the side zip option in the lower cut boot.

It has the same great features of the Classic 6" Boot: Full-grain leather toe and 1000-denier nylon upper, round laces, steel shank, and compression molded EVA midsole. The outsole is stitched to the upper at both the toe and the heel. But the feature that sets the new shoe apart is the addition of a contoured zipper. The zipper was designed along the seam for a cleaner look and a smoother fit without bunching up. There is a Velcro tab at the top to secure the zipper tab.

The Classic 6" Side Zip is offered in black only and will be available in sizes 7 - 12 with half sizes through 12, and 12 - 15 in whole sizes. Wide widths will be available for sizes 8 - 15. It will be available in July 2005 and carries an MSRP of $79.99.

For more info on the 6" Classic Side Zip Boot or Original S.W.A.T.'s other available boots, please visit www.originalswat.com