WinX2 Tactical Boot Goes Waterproof

Modesto, CA — Building on the successful Summer launch of the WinX2 boot, Original S.W.A.T. Footwear Co. is introducing a brand new waterproof version, targeted for the $80 - $90 retail price range. There’s no need to visit the giant discounters for a value priced waterproof tactical boot when your favorite uniform shop or police supply store has exactly what you’re looking for. Plus, the WinX2 Waterproof boot is built with the same quality and material standards as all Original S.W.A.T. boots.

This 8” black boot is built with a slip- and oil-resistant outsole (including a unique arch ladder tread for extra grip on rope rappels), riveted steel shank, and moisture-wicking lining. The outsole tread pattern, new for Original S.W.A.T., features a distinct “talon” shaped tread for added grip and traction on rugged surfaces. Additionally, the WinX2 has a uniform-code leather and 1000-denier nylon upper with an internal waterproof breathable membrane, rust-proof lacing hardware, padded ankle collar, rear heel kick-plate, and removable orthotic footbed, all for an MSRP under $90.

The WinX2 Waterproof will be available in stores October 2009. It is available in sizes 5 - 15 with half sizes in 7.5 through 11. 5. Wide widths are available in EEE sizes 8 – 15, half sizes in 7.5 – 11.5. A pair of men’s size nine weighs in at a lightweight 42 oz. For more information, visit www.originalswat.com.

