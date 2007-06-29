Compact Thermal Imager for Use on Law Enforcement Vehicles from FLIR Systems, Inc.

Portland, OR – FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) announces the launch of the PatrolIR thermal imaging camera for use on law enforcement vehicles. The PatrolIR camera includes a thermal imaging camera with a 35mm focal length lens, providing officers with high quality video of their surroundings from the safety of their vehicle day or night.

Easily integrated onto any vehicle, PatrolIR uses thermal imaging technology that is completely passive, but still able to detect suspects at ranges in excess of 1/2 a mile in total darkness. PatrolIR creates images from the thermal energy given off by the objects and people within its field-of-view. PatrolIR needs no active illumination, making covert surveillance of wide areas effortless.

PatrolIR’s image processing functions are fully automatic, making it supremely easy to use, and its all-weather corrosion-resistant housing assured long life and continued high performance.

“FLIR Systems is proud to provide officers with the safety and security afforded by thermal imaging. Now ground officers can see the benefits of thermal imaging their airborne counterparts have realized for over twenty years,” said Earl Lewis, Chief Executive Officer of FLIR Systems.