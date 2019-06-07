Pulsar offers a full line of accessories for your favorite products

MANSFIELD, TEXAS — Pulsar offers a great line of accessories for your favorite thermal and digital night vision products for hunting, outdoor adventures, security and law enforcement. From head mounts to tools, Pulsar has what you need to step up your game.

NV Compact Head Mount

The Pulsar NV Compact Head Mount provides hands-free operation for the Pulsar Challenger monocular. The head mount is durable and lightweight while the adjustable strap allows a secure fit.

Pulsar Neck Strap

Keep your hands free with the new Pulsar Neck Strap. The neck strap is padded for a comfortable, extended wear while securing your monocular via a threaded screw. The Pulsar Neck Strap is compatible with the following models — Pulsar Quantum, Helion and Axion thermal monoculars.

Helion Flip-Up Phone Mount

The Helion Flip-Up Phone Mount allows you to connect your smart device and monocular when scouting. Stream through the Stream Vision app with Wi-Fi and easily place your mount onto a tripod to catch various angles.

TSD1 Torque Screwdriver

The Pulsar TSD1 Torque Screwdriver is the perfect tool to prevent overtightening and stripping. Designed to help mount Pulsar DFA scope adapters, the screwdriver is constructed of a heavy-duty, ergonomically designed plastic T-handle, complete with finger grooves and a durable aluminum driver shaft.

