Sightmark adds 1-10x24 HDR to Citadel family

MANSFIELD, Texas — Sightmark adds to their premium line of Citadel Riflescopes with the new Citadel 1-10x24 HDR. The newest Citadel offers a second focal plane illuminated hunter dot reticle (crosshairs with center dot) with 11 brightness settings.

The Citadel 1-10x24 HDR Riflescope (SM13138HDR) features an HDR reticle, 10x optical system, capped low-profile turrets and ½-MOA per click windage and elevation adjustability with a total adjustment range on each axis of 100 MOA. The hunter dot reticle (HDR) provides a wider duplex reticle making it easier to acquire targets quickly.

In addition, it offers premium, fully multi-coated glass for crisp clarity and a 30mm, 6061-T6 aircraft-grade aluminum tube. The Citadel 1-10x24 HDR is IP67 waterproof, dustproof, fogproof and shockproof. Sightmark also includes a throw lever for easy magnification adjustments and front and back flip-up caps.

About Sightmark®

Sightmark manufactures award-winning products including riflescopes, gun sights, laser sights, night vision, flashlights, bore sights and other cutting edge, premium shooting accessories. Inspired by military and law enforcement technology, Sightmark products are designed for competition, shooting, home defense, personal safety and other tactical applications, as well as hunting. For more information about Sightmark products, visit www.sightmark.com. For media requests related to Sightmark, please email mediarelations@sightmark.com.