Blauer Tactical Systems Opens U.S. Training Division

Blauer Tactical Systems, Inc., renowned for its S.P.E.A.R. System™ Combatives programs and innovative HIGH GEAR™ force-on-force scenario equipment, announced that it has partnered with ADS Inc, a DLA Prime Vendor, GSA Contract holder and DOD E-Mall Contract holder, that supports and supplies all Federal, state and local government agencies.

This partnership will create a new training division aptly called Blauer Tactical Systems USA. The new division will offer in-house, custom S.P.E.A.R. System™ & Force-on-Force training incorporating HIGH GEAR.

ADS Inc. has always provided American warriors with the best equipment and logistics support and now they’re going to make sure their customers get state-of-the-art training too.

For more on ADS & Blauer Tactical Systems, visit: www.adstactical.com and www.blauertactical.com.

