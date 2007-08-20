Blauer Tactical’s 2007 Force-on-Force Fall Promotion in effect until September 14th, 2007

Advanced Force-On-Force DVD Package Special



Scenario training is the most important phase in preparation for a real street altercation. Student or training can benefit from this dynamic serious. Tony Blauer has pioneered many important principles now used by progressive law enforcement and military training around the world. Now you can study these drills and principles by taking advantage of this incredible offer...

Over 15 hours of advanced training for FREE.

Purchased individually, these titles retail for over $500. For a limited time, you can add our Force-On-Force Advanced Scenario Skills and Drills DVDs to your training library for only $55*. Save close to $500!

You’ll receive:

