Lakewood, Colorado – Boker USA is proud to introduce the Blacklist by Kornel Kiss.

Hungary-based Kornel Kiss designed the Blacklist as a heavy duty field and outdoor knife. It not only scores with its stocky, versatile blade, made of 440C stainless steel, but also with its superior handling. The bellied blade even brings hunting uses into the wide range of intended applications.

In combination with the high swung flat grind, the strong full tang with 5mm blade thickness provides a pronounced balance of strength and cutting power. The rugged G-10 handle scales provide a secure and comfortable grip, as well as added versatility. Includes a Kydex sheath and belt adapter. Blade length: 4.88”. Overall length: 10”. Weight: 10.3 oz. MSRP: $159.95.

The Boker Plus Blacklist, model 02BO007, will be available for purchase through Boker USA, Inc., in January 2017.