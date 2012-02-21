Drago Gear Tactical Strike Promotion Begins

HIALEAH, FL - Drago Gear™ today announced the launch of the Tactical Strike Promotion, a giveaway of a series of ultimate care packages for tactical gear enthusiasts.

To be eligible for the giveaway, Facebook users simply need to like Drago Gear on Facebook at www.facebook.com/DragoGear. Upon reaching 500 “likes”, and again at 1,000 “likes”, a Drago Gear care package giveaway will be triggered.

At each level, a winner will be randomly chosen to receive a barrack’s worth of Drago Gear at a domestic address of the winner’s choosing. Each airdrop will include the following items:

36” Single Gun Case

Collapsible Backpack

Ambidextrous Shoulder Pack

Patrol Pack

Fanny Pack

Recon Phone and Camera Case

Tactical Pen

Limited Edition Drago Gear Tactical Knife

About Drago Gear

Drago Gear™ was founded to fulfill a singular need – to provide global operatives and law enforcement personnel around the globe with the toughest, most mission-ready tactical equipment in existence. Regardless of the challenges of your particular mission, Drago Gear offers products to support you, including precision-engineered backpacks, sidepacks, weapon cases, tactical vests, handcuffs, batons, and more.