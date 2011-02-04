Innovative New Tactical Buttstock Receives Positive Reviews

Lexington, KY – New Buttstock Designed for Tactical Use. AR accessories company, Tactical Intent, announces production release of a new tactical buttstock. Officials at Tactical Intent expect the TI-7 Tactical Buttstock to challenge the market with high-end features and a medium-range retail price. Tactical Intent’s TI-7 tactical buttstock is designed to satisfy the requirements of law enforcement, military and commercial users.

The TI-7 tactical buttstock was recently reviewed in the National Tactical Officers Association (NTOA) Member Tested and Recommended Program. Comments from the tactical officers that reviewed the buttstock include, “It was well designed” and “it was of good quality, was easy to operate and durable.” Reviewers said the buttstock was “easy to install and remove, was quiet and the design allowed for a comfortable cheek weld.” They also found that the, “cheek welds are very comfortable, and greatly assist in a good, stable eye placement through the rear sight.” When evaluating the buttstock they observed that the contoured shoulder rest, “seemed to allow greater flexibility in raising the rifle into shooting position from a low-ready.” One officer commented on the buttstock’s water-resistant storage compartments, “I applaud the ability to carry additional batteries in the storage compartments, especially given our use of EOTechs and Surefire lights.”

Tactical Intent president, Paul Heflin, states that the TI-7 buttstock was designed in coordination with tactical officers, in order to satisfy the needs and interests of the professional users. One example of how this coordination affected design is that tactical officers wanted the shoulder rest to be designed to be comfortable in a variety of shooting positions. Tactical Intent then designed the shoulder rest to be of a rounded form and with a rubberized buttpad so it can be fired from a low or high position with equal comfort.

Professional tactical officers also made it clear that a good buttstock needed to have a well-designed cheek-weld surface for best possible shooting accuracy. The designers at Tactical Intent responded by making the TI-7 buttstock have a sloping cheek-weld surface that allows for excellent shooter position repeatability.

Tactical officers have responded well to the patent pending TI-7 Tactical Buttstock. They appreciate the snag-free design, the non-slip contact surface and the one-handed release. The professional users like the two storage compartments, suitable for batteries or a cleaning kit, which can be accessed without removing the stock from the weapon. Another feature that has been well received if the integrated ambi quick-release sling attachment point.

Tactical Intent manufactures the TI-7 Tactical Buttstock in their Lexington, KY facility alongside small arms products for the defense industry. It is manufactured from MIL-SPEC materials. All metallic components are stainless steel.

The TI-7 Tactical Buttstock is now available in production quantities. It is available to fit either commercial or MIL-SPEC buffer tubes. The TI-7 can be purchased in black, foliage green, flat dark earth or olive drab. The suggested retail price of the TI-7 Tactical Buttstock is $89.95 each.

Additional information about the product can be found at http://www.ti7stock.com. Product images and promotional materials can be found at ti7stock.com/promo.