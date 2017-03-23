Mo. police receive grant for DUI education

Lake News Online

LAURIE, Mo. — The Laurie Police Department has new equipment to better highlight the dangers of drunk driving. The LPD recently received a state grant through the Missouri Department of Transportation for “drunk goggles,” portable breathalyzers and a hand-held radar gun.

Laurie Police Chief Mark Black and Assistant Chief Angela Nickerson attended a MoDOT Highway Safety Division, Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety Conference at MoDOT headquarters in Jefferson City last week, according to a press release from the LPD. Black said they were honored to be one of only three police departments in Missouri to receive equipment provided through a grant.

According to Black, the LPD received approximately $3,500 in safety equipment, including a $2,000 Stalker hand held radar gun which calculates speed, six drunk goggles ($200 each), which are an educational tool that imitates intoxication levels from “buzzed” to “wasted,” and several portable breathalyzers.

