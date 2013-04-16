Lifeloc Technologies and PoliceGrantsHelp.com Help Law Enforcement Find and Secure Breathalyzer Equipment Grants

New Program Helps Law Enforcement Locate Grants for Lifeloc Portable Breath Alcohol Testers on the Federal, State and Corporate Level

Wheat Ridge, Colo. - Lifeloc Technologies, a leading American manufacturer of portable breath alcohol testers for law enforcement, is pleased to announce its participation in a grant support program with PoliceGrantsHelp.com to assist law enforcement agencies find and secure grant opportunities.

In tough economic times, dollars are scarce and many city and county budgets are being cut. The amount of grant dollars available for police has remained strong, yet many departments are unfamiliar with the grant process and lack the knowledge or resources to successfully apply for grants.

“Grants are a critical source of funding for departments across the country. The purpose of our program is to provide thorough information about available grants and the tools to create successful applications,” said Sarah Wilson, Director of the Grants Program. “We are proud to be able to assist with simplifying the grants process for first responders.”

Law Enforcement Agencies interested in reviewing Lifeloc’s line of DOT and state approved preliminary breath testers can visit the Law Enforcement section of www.lifeloc.com or directly access and complete this grant assistance form.

About Lifeloc Technologies

Lifeloc Technologies is a leading American manufacturer of professional breath alcohol testing instruments (breathalyzers) for law enforcement. Lifeloc also offers comprehensive online and classroom training, supplies and drug screening products. We manufacture Law Enforcement Portable Breath Alcohol Testers (PBTs) and Workplace Evidential Breath Testers (EBTs). Lifeloc evidential and screening devices are approved by the U.S. DOT and other state and international regulatory agencies. More information about Lifeloc is available at http://www.lifeloc.com.

About PoliceGrantsHelp.com

PoliceGrantsHelp.com mission is to provide members of the first responder community with a comprehensive resource for grant information and assistance. PoliceGrantsHelp.com features a grant database of federal state, local and corporate grant opportunities that allow users to spend less time searching for grants and more time on research and grant writing. In addition we provide a multitude of grant assistance tools including research guidance, grant writing and review, grant resources, tools, news, and much more.

This release includes statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” under the securities laws. Forward-looking statements often contain words such as “believe”, “expect,” “plans”, “strategy”, “prospects”, “estimate”, “project”, “target”, “anticipate”, “will”, “should”, “see,” “guidance”, “confident” and similar terms. Forward-looking statements may include, among other things, statements relating to future and estimated sales, earnings, cash flow, results of operations, uses of cash and other measures of financial performance. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the effect of economic conditions in the markets in which we operate,the financial condition of our customers and suppliers; delays and disruption in delivery of materials and services from suppliers; potential intellectual property infringement by third parties; potential legal proceedings initiated against us; the effect of changes in tax, environmental and other laws and regulations and political conditions in states and countries in which we sell our products and other factors beyond our control. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements after we distribute this release. For additional information identifying factors that may cause actual results to vary materially from those stated in the forward-looking statements, see our reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K filed with the SEC from time to time, including, but not limited to, the information included in our Forms 10-K and 10-Q under the headings “Business”,“Risk Factors”,“Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Legal Proceedings” and in the notes to the financial statements included in our Forms 10-K and 10-Q.