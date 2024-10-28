Delta’s MP100 portable barrier system successfully passes M30/P3 crash test

PRESS RELEASE

PALMDALE, Calif. — Delta Scientific, the leading manufacturer of counter-terrorist vehicle control systems used globally, announced their MP100 portable barrier system has successfully achieved a M30/P3 designation. Total penetration was measured at a mere 51-ft, making this an industry leader. The MP100 was tested to the new ASTM F2656-23 standard which measures the penetration level from the leading edge of the barrier versus the back-side of the barrier of the previous standard.

The MP100 portable barrier systems features a foldable design that allows for easy storage and transportation. An optional drop deck trailer along with our custom transporter makes setup a breeze. The modular MP100 can be easily connected in an array of five or more to meet the M30/P3 level or be used in a set of three to achieve a PU30/P3 rating to provide protection at any location. The front vinyl cover can be customized to display advertising for your event or to promote your business.

“We are immediately releasing this revolutionary stopping power to the world. The proprietary design that makes this unit controllably stop and totally disable a medium duty truck as seen in the M30 test in such a short distance is like nothing else on the market. The ADA compliant walk-through design and ease of set-up with a commercial pallet jack gives clients military grade stopping control for commercial events.” states Keith Bobrosky, President of Delta Scientific.

The MP100 was designed for quick deployment. The three sides for the unit are spring loaded and easily fold up and secured into place by one person. Our custom transporter can stack up to three individual units for storage along with moving each barrier into place. You can also use a commercial pallet jack to move the barriers. The drop deck trailer can transport up to 10 units at a time. Taller emergency vehicles can drive over the MP100 when it is folded in its down position. Securing your event with the MP100 is easy and efficient.

Contact Delta Scientific today if you want to make sure your facility has the strongest, most reliable barriers on the market. We are celebrating 50 years in 2024.

