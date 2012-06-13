Texas police seek grants for high-tech equipment

Longview News Journal

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview police soon could have new high-tech tools in the department’s arsenal of crime-fighting equipment. At their regular meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday at City Hall, City Council members will consider approving two police grant applications: one for the purchase of a license plate reader and the other for a robot system that would be used by the Police Tactical Unit.

The license plate reader system is cutting-edge law enforcement technology funded from the Edward Byrne Memorial JAG Formula Grant Program. Cost of the license plate reader program is $40,114. The technology allows cameras — which would be mounted on patrol cars — the ability to read the license plate of any passing vehicle.

The Texas Crime Information Center’s database can quickly match a license plate with a stolen vehicle, a missing person, etc. Another database allows police officers to identify persons wanted on warrants from municipal court. When there is a match, the officer is notified.

