ELSAG North America Proudly Announces its MPH-900 License Plate Recognition System is Now Deployed in all 50 States

BREWSTER, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ELSAG North America is proud to announce that its Mobile Plate Hunter-900 (MPH-900), an automatic license plate recognition (ALPR) system, is now deployed in all fifty states. Mounted on a police cruiser or in any fixed location, the MPH-900 is a progressive infrared camera capable of scanning the license plates of passing cars in seconds, translating the digital pictures into data and then cross-referencing that information with databases for wanted drivers and relaying the information to police personnel instantaneously.

“This technology has been extremely well-received by law enforcement personnel and citizens in large urban metropolises, mid-size cities and rural towns all across America,” said Mark Windover, President and CEO of ELSAG North America, the maker of the MPH-900. “Its applications are endless and serve to keep our streets and our citizens safe. We are proud to announce that our technology is being employed nationwide. We are also extremely proud that we have significantly invested in U.S. manufacturing which provides even greater flexibility to tailor our offering and to exceed customer requirements”

ELSAG North America’s systems are currently used by nearly 600 agencies in every state across the U.S. Among other applications, the MPH-900 system has been instrumental in the conviction of murderers, in the apprehension of sex offenders violating parole, recuperating unpaid taxes and recovering stolen vehicles. MPH-900 systems have many applications and have not only aided in traffic safety, but intelligence gathering as well.

ELSAG North America’s MPH-900 is a robust system and a force multiplier for police departments. Owning one of these systems allows a police force to query thousands of license plates each day, many more than officers could do by manually inputting the data. Each unit is capable of querying 1,500 plate numbers per hour. The system also allows communities to create a ‘hot list’ of vehicles that are being sought in connection with local crimes and it will be especially useful in the event of an Amber Alert.

About ELSAG North America

ELSAG North America is a Finmeccanica company, a global leader in defense and security solutions, and is dedicated to providing proprietary advanced Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) and other innovative imaging technology to North American law enforcement agencies. ELSAG North America leads the market with its Mobile Plate Hunter, the MPH-900 ®, the most advanced, most accurate license plate reader technology available. ELSAG North America is headquartered in Brewster, NY. For more information about the company and its exciting technology portfolio, visit www.ELSAGNA.com.