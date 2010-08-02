EyeNet Launch International Automated Number Plate Recognition Standard

EyeNet Enforcement Systems have set in place an international automated license (ALPR) and number plate recognition standard copyright to provide guidance in the worldwide development of Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) systems.

Thomas Tarach, CEO of EyeNet Enforcement Systems explained, “One of the biggest problems we found our international customers face was untangling the different lists of technical features from the different providers of ANPR. For example, car park and access control operators were requiring reading plates at speeds of 160 MPH. Reading plates on cars traveling that fast is not a need that car park operators have. Companies are paying for expensive cameras and features they don’t need.”

The standard will provide companies with clear and simple guidelines, set out in levels of 1-5, depending on how complicated the system is. Level 1 relates to simple systems such as car park number plate readers which rely on single language, infra-red sensors. Level 5 readers will be able to read Chinese, Arabic, English and Thai language characters, with high level responsiveness from colour and infra-red cameras.

Imad Al Sayed, managing director of DDIT, believes, “The strength of the EyeNet Standard is the flexibility to match high security needs with integrated technologies for powerful solutions. We have integrated Arabic and English ANPR with technologies including mobile data communications, live mobile video streaming, GPS, vehicle location wireless protocols from WIMAX to Tetra for Level 5 security. The EyeNet standard is a great tool to communicate these specifications globally.”

Kansas based ICOP Digital, Inc. were the first to integrate their software with EyeNet’s ANPR. ICOP President, Laura Owen, is firmly behind the coalition, stating, “The EyeNet standard is a useful guide for customers to get the greatest value. The need for a standard to unify the technology was evident. The critical factor was to make it comprehensive yet simple. The EyeNet standard delivers a thorough, easy to use tool for choosing ANPR and integrated solutions such as in-car video.”