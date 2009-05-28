Liberty University Supercharges Federal Signal Safety and Security System

Upgraded alerting and notification system connects campus community

University Park, Ill., May 4, 2009—Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia, stretches across more than 5,000 acres and includes over 2.9 million square feet of facilities. More than 11,000 students are in residence at the university. Not surprisingly, communications presents challenges for campus leaders.

Several years ago, Liberty deployed a Federal Signal safety and security system to provide outdoor warning across a campus-wide network of public warning sirens. To extend the reach of the network to indoor campus areas and to individual students, the university recently upgraded the siren network with the Federal Signal SmartMSG mission-critical communications system.

“The Federal Signal safety and security system enables us to reach out directly to students and staff in the event of a campus incident. The Federal Signal SmartMSG enhancement provides a comprehensive way to protect people—every day,” said Chief Richard Hinkley, of the Liberty University Police Department.



Reach more, do more

Liberty University upgraded their campus and safety security system to connect with mobile devices, landline phones and e-mail addresses across the campus community. From a Federal Signal hosted website, faculty, staff and students can now opt-in to receive messages on a variety of devices, including mobile phones, home phones and e-mail devices.

“Federal Signal’s comprehensive alerting and notification capabilities offer leading educational institutions a powerful way to quickly communicate across campus communities,” said John Von Thaden, director of alerting and notification systems for Federal Signal Corporation’s Public Safety Systems Division. More than 100 colleges and universities have deployed safety and security systems from Federal Signal’s Public Safety Systems Division. For more information please visit www.federalsignal.com/CampusSafety .

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE: FSS) is a leader in advancing security and wellbeing for communities and workplaces around the world. The Company designs and manufactures a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial and airport customers. Federal Signal’s portfolio of trusted, high-priority products include Bronto aerial devices, Elgin and Ravo street sweepers, Federal Signal safety and security systems, Guzzler industrial vacuums, Jetstream waterblasters and news from Vactor sewer cleaners. Federal Signal was founded in 1901 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

Visit www.federalsignal.com for more information.

