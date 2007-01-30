PIPS Technology Adds to West Coast Office Staff

In response to the rapidly growing customer base and continued interest in its products, PIPS Technology has established a local service and support focus within its existing West Coast Office in Woodland Hills, California.

Shervin Gandomi joins PIPS in the role of Senior Service Technician effective immediately. In this role, Shervin will enhance PIPS’ customer service and support capabilities in the Western United States. Specifically, Shervin will oversee new customer installations, provide technical support and/or guidance to new and potential customers, and insure that a high level of customer satisfaction is maintained with PIPS’ leading automated license plate recognition (ALPR) products.

This addition further demonstrates the leadership role of PIPS within the North American market, and the commitment of PIPS to provide its customers with the best products, service and support available.