Federal Signal Announces Updates to ALPR Products

PIPS Technology, the worldwide leader of automated license plate recognition (ALPR), announces numerous updates to its popular and award-winning suite of ALPR products for law enforcement applications.

PAGIS, the in-car officer interface to PIPS ALPR solution, now includes electronic chalking. Chalking allows Agencies to monitor time-enforced parking areas and digitally chalk vehicles. Based on user configurable time settings the system will trigger an alert when a car has overstayed the allotted time. PIPS reliable services and trusted applications allow municipalities and parking enforcement personnel to improve efficiencies, increase revenues, and optimize parking availability. This feature, added to the already robust feature set of PAGIS, will provide information to enable a more efficient and intelligent patrol.

Driven largely by customer input, these updates to the PIPS’ product line extend PIPS’ position of leadership and demonstrate its commitment to law enforcement agencies worldwide to design and manufacture the best ALPR solution in the world.