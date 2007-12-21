Miami Gardens Chooses American Traffic Solutions to Run Photo Enforcement Program

BUSINESS WIRE

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Miami Gardens City Council selected American Traffic Solutions as the first-ever vendor for the city’s photo enforcement safety program. All the systems will be equipped with ATS’ latest ultra high resolution digital cameras. The contract is for an initial term of five years with an option for one five year extension.

According to City Manager, Dr. Danny Crew, “ATS was chosen based on the company’s depth of experience as well as its technology and approach to providing Miami Gardens with the enforcement tools that will ultimately modify driver behavior to reduce preventable crashes and increase safety within our community.”

Miami Gardens is the fifth Florida jurisdiction where ATS has been chosen to provide photo safety enforcement programs with the company’s advanced photo traffic safety and enforcement technology. ATS already serves Apopka, Orange County, Palm Coast, and Pembroke Pines. In addition, ATS has a contract with the Florida Turnpike Enterprise to provide ATS’ PlatePass® cashless toll payment services for rental car companies and their customers who use the Florida toll roads.

About American Traffic Solutions, Inc.

Headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ, American Traffic Solutions is a leading provider of technology and business solutions that support traffic safety and electronic toll collection programs worldwide. ATS is a private corporation, serving more than 100 municipalities and government agencies. ATS is the largest provider of photo traffic enforcement programs to America’s big cities, with contracts in New York City, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., St. Louis, San Diego and Seattle; Houston, Fort Worth, Irving and Arlington, Texas; New Orleans and Baton Rouge, Louisiana; and Phoenix, Tucson, Mesa, Glendale and Scottsdale, Arizona. ATS is also responsible for the supply and support of Canada’s largest digital red light camera and speed enforcement program in Calgary, Alberta.