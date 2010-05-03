2010 US National SWAT Championship Winner Will Receive Invitation to Compete in Top European Tactical Competition

Tulsa, Oklahoma (May 3, 2010) — The US National SWAT Championships (USNSC) is thrilled to announce that the top finishing American law enforcement team at the 2010 USNSC will receive an invitation and all expense paid trip to compete in the 2011 Counter Terror Competition (CTC) held in Germany and hosted by GSG-9 of the German Federal Police. The CTC is held every four years and is considered the Olympics of SWAT/Tactical competitions. It draws the world’s most elite SWAT/Tactical teams and invitations are limited to two per country.

The US National SWAT Championships is the premier American SWAT competition. It consists of eight live-fire events conducted in full tactical gear, is run head-to-head and competitors have only one round per target. All eights stages are modeled after real life scenarios.

The USNSC is the only SWAT competition in the United States to have the honor of a direct association with the CTC. “We are both honored and humbled to be associated with the CTC,” said Dr. Jack O’Connor, Executive Director of the USNSC. “We have no doubt that this invitation raises the stakes for the law enforcement teams competing in the USNSC this year. It will be exciting to see who comes out on top and gets to represent the U.S.!” The invited U.S. team will be supported with entry fee, travel and room and board for the trip to Germany.

The USNSC is owned and managed by Advanced SWAT Training, LLC, an Arizona company specializing in tactical team training law enforcement and military agencies.

More information about the US National SWAT Championships and can be found at www.nationalswatchampionships.com.