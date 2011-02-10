Marymount University to Host Online Chat on M.A. in CJ Administration & Policy on February 17th

Marymount University in Arlington, VA, will host an online chat on the M.A. in Criminal Justice Administration and Policy on Thursday, February 17, from 8 - 9 p.m. Eastern Time. The online program takes a leadership and management approach to preparing criminal justice professionals for career advancement.

To log-in on the day of the chat, go to: http://archive.marymount.edu/admissions/grad/chat.html.

If you are unable to attend the chat, please e-mail the coordinator of the program, Jackie Bibler, or call (703) 284-5908.