Terrorism Research Center hosts symposium on suicide bombings

Two-day seminar explores motivations, tactics of suicide bombers and responses

ARLINGTON, Va. — The Terrorism Research Center’s (TRC) training division will present a two-day seminar February 21-22, 2008 in Arlington, VA titled, “Suicide bombings and attacks: Protocol for law enforcement dealing with suicide bombers.” Participants will examine a number of case studies that highlight the tactical and legal issues facing law enforcement responding to a potential suicide bomber.

Participants of the program will explore the following topics:

-- Understanding Suicide Bombing Attacks

-- Identification of Potential Targets in Your Jurisdiction

-- Suicide Bomber Cell Structure

-- Operational Methodology of Suicide Bomber Cells

-- Case studies of Numerous Suicide Bombing Attacks

-- Pre-Attack Planning

-- Incident Response

-- Patrol Response

-- Legal and Tactical Implications of Deadly Force

-- Multiple Suicide Bombers-Anticipating & Responding to A DoubleTap

-- EOD Response and Considerations

-- Secondary Means of Detonation

-- Simultaneous Attacks

-- Combined Attacks

-- Partnerships and Outside Assistance

-- Training Issues for Law Enforcement

Registration is available online at www.terrorism.com. A download registration form is available. For more information about registration, please contact Betty O’Hearn at (727) 409-1754 or betty@terrorism.com.

About the Terrorism Research Center, Inc.

Founded in 1996, the Terrorism Research Center, Inc. (TRC) is an independent institute dedicated to the research of terrorism, information warfare and security, homeland security, critical infrastructure protection and other domestic and international security issues. The TRC provides professional services in the form of research and development, intelligence and analysis, training, and security assessment for the US government and military, international governments, NGOs, and multinational corporations. The TRC can be reached online at www.terrorism.com.

Source: Terrorism Research Center

Contact

Allison Bozniak, +1-202-302-5997, allison@lincolnparkpr.com, for Terrorism Research Center

Web Site: http://www.terrorism.com/