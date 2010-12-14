Police Chiefs: Rebranded “4G Coalition” Does Not Speak for Public Safety

Alexandria, Va. – The International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) reiterated the overwhelming and diverse national public safety organizational support for Congress and the Administration to pass legislation that would reallocate the 700 MHz of D Block to public safety, while also providing sufficient funding to assist in the continued build-out of a nationwide, interoperable public safety broadband network.

At the same time, the IACP criticized the attempt of the industry led “4G Coalition” to rebrand itself as a public safety coalition by calling itself “Connect Public Safety Now.”

“The IACP calls on our leaders to work with public safety organizations to ensure that they have the spectrum and resources they need to fulfill their mission of protecting the public. We caution against listening to those who do not have the best interest of public safety in mind,” stated IACP President Mark Marshall, Chief of the Smithfield, VA Police Department.

The statement by the IACP is in response to the 4G Coalition’s announced plans to hold a press event later today at the National Press Club, headlined by a host of former dignitaries who do not represent public safety or state and local government interests on this issue. While the IACP respects opposing views and those who hold them, its members vigorously object to the blatant misrepresentation that “Connect Public Safety Now” is in any way crafted for the benefit of public safety, or the public it protects.

