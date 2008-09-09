Simulation Training Industry Veteran to Join Ti Training Corp

Sixteen year Veteran in the Interactive Simulation Training Market and decorated U.S. Army Marksman to Head New Sales Division

Golden, Colorado—Ti Training Corp, a supplier of interactive training products and services to the law enforcement and public safety markets today announced the addition of Vincent Greiner to the Ti Management Team. Vince is one of the most recognized and respected individuals in the interactive simulation training field spending the last 16 years of his professional career at Firearms Training Systems (FATS) and Meggitt Training Systems.

Prior to his position with FATS, Vince was a National Service Rifle Champion in the

U. S. Army and has collected 47 National High Power Shooting titles and is a member of the U. S. Army Marksmanship Unit Hall of Fame. Over the years, Vince has established many US and International Military and Police relationships.

“Vince will be the new Vice President of Business Development” stated Greg Otte, President of Ti Training. “He will lead our Military division inside of the US and direct all International sales programs for Ti Training worldwide. We are thrilled to have been able to attract someone of Vince’s expertise and reputation to head this new division of Ti Training.”

“I look forward to taking Ti products to the world market” Vince stated, “Having reviewed the initial plans for the International Sales Program, it will not be long before the world knows that Ti truly is the strongest element in training”.

Vince will conclude training at the Ti Corporate Training Center in Golden Colorado on the 12th of September. He will immediately be attending the ASIS show in Atlanta on behalf of Ti Training Corp.

About Ti Training Corp

Ti Training Corp, USA, an employee owned company , is a provider of training products, services and programs with it’s focus on interactive digital video training technology. Reaching law enforcement and public safety agencies throughout North America, Ti’s team of industry veterans provide up to the minute technology, tactics and teaching to Federal, State and Local law enforcement, public safety, security and homeland defense agencies. Most recognized for the innovative creation of the “Training Table”, a library of training content authored by the most respected names in the training industry. For more information about Ti Training Corp, please visit the company’s web site at: www.titraining.com.