Gamber-Johnson Announces a Partnership with iKey

Stevens Point, WI – Gamber-Johnson, an ISO 9001:2008 certified manufacturer of rugged docking stations and vehicle mounting, is pleased to announce a partnership with iKey to sell and distribute their rugged keyboards.

iKey is an industry leader in rugged peripherals and keyboards. With keyboard features including Bluetooth, backlighting, fully sealed (waterproof) and everything in between; iKey has a solution applicable for your mobile workspace.

“As tablet computers replace traditional laptops in vehicles, there is an increasing need for the mobile worker to have a keyboard. When looking for a partner iKey was an ideal solution for us”, states Doug Hustedt, Gamber-Johnson’s Product Manager for Docking Stations. “iKey practices the same quality processes that Gamber-Johnson does and they manufacture keyboards for the same markets that we service: Public Safety, Utility, Material Handling/Logistics and Telco. This partnership makes it easier for our customers who prefer one-stop shopping to purchase what they need from one source.”

For complete product specifications on the iKey products at Gamber-Johnson visit www.gamberjohnson.com/products/ikey or contact your Gamber-Johnson Sales Representative for more information.

About Gamber-Johnson

In business since 1954, Gamber-Johnson is a market leader of rugged docking stations and vehicle mounts, and a member of the Leggett & Platt Commercial Vehicle Products (CVP) Group. Customers of all sizes – state and local governments, transportation, field service organizations, and mobile professionals – rely on Gamber-Johnson’s vehicle mounting systems and docking stations on a daily basis and associate the Gamber-Johnson name and products with quality, safety and reliability. As a result, Gamber-Johnson vehicle mounting systems are installed in thousands of fleets worldwide. www.gamberjohnson.com.

About iKey

iKey is the global leader in manufacturing rugged computer keyboards and accessories. With over 25 years of experience, iKey offers the most complete line of NEMA-rated industrial keyboards, pointing devices, and flat panel monitors for industrial, material handling, medical, military, and mobile entities. iKey’s technology solutions assist clients large and small with sealed, rugged products that are durable, easy to clean, and can be customized to meet the customers’ needs. Our mobile keyboards are resistant to dirt, dust and spills, and feature compact designs that are easily mounted into vehicles. From wireless keyboards to industrial pointing devices, iKey’s products are built to last.