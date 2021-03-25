Gamber-Johnson earns designation as a Great Place to Work-Certified Company™

Gamber-Johnson is awarded Great Place to Work® Certification for their outstanding work culture and employee experience.

STEVENS POINT, Wis., – Gamber-Johnson, a leading supplier of rugged mounting systems for fleet and public safety vehicles, forklifts, and other mobility applications, announced today that it is Great Place to Work-Certified™. Certification is a significant achievement for the company and uses validated employee feedback gathered with Great Place to Work’s rigorous, data-driven methodology. Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation.

“We are truly honored to be Great Place to Work-Certified,” says Phillip Blair, human resources director at Gamber-Johnson. “This significant achievement helps solidify that our organization’s collective efforts are working in making Gamber-Johnson a destination employer. We are extremely grateful to all of our team members, their families, and our community for their support. Our goal of becoming the best possible employer is ongoing and we look forward to what the future holds for our growing organization.”

“We congratulate Gamber-Johnson on their Certification,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work. “Organizations that earn their employees’ trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results.”

President and CEO, Brian Wagner concluded, “Being certified a Great Place to Work is a tremendous testament to our team and the efforts of our individuals in creating a great workplace. We genuinely appreciate everyone who made this recognition happen. This great workplace culture is a key enabler of our Cause of ‘Supporting technology to help save the world.’”

About Gamber-Johnson

Gamber-Johnson is a leading supplier of rugged mounting systems that safely secure mobile communication systems, computers and other electronic equipment in fleet vehicles, public safety vehicles, forklifts and other mobility applications. Their products are used by law enforcement, public safety, military, and warehouse fleets around the globe and are known for being rugged, reliable and responsive. Founded in 1954 Gamber-Johnson is located in Stevens Point, WI. To learn more about Gamber-Johnson visit gamberjohnson.com.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees

To learn more, visit greatplacetowork.com, listen to the podcast Better by Great Place to Work, and read “A Great Place to Work for All.”