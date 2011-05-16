Grafix Shoppe Announces May Design of the Month

Grafix Shoppe announced the ULT-2123 on a Black 2011 Charger with doors wrapped white as their May Design of the Month. With cost/budget being a driving force in Law Enforcement today more departments are looking at where they can save those precious dollars. One cost savings measure is to wrap squad cars’ doors with vinyl graphics rather than painting them to achieve a black & white color scheme. This gives the department more flexibility and more dollars to spend elsewhere. Check out the black and white door wraps in the image below.



Grafix Shoppe is the nation's premier designer and manufacturer of vehicle graphics for public safety.