Vinyl Graphics Completed Striking Design for Elmhurst PD

An impressive design does not have to be an expensive graphics kit. Your budget may be tight but that doesn’t mean you can’t have an elegant, professional looking squad car. By blending reflective and opaque material you can have the safety you require and still meet your budget.

The design team at Vinyl Graphics worked with Len Bulat of Car Reflections (Naperville, IL) to get Elmhurst Police’s striking new design finalized while paying close attention to the overall cost of the kit.

For more information call us at 1-800-521-1884 or check out www.police-graphics.com.