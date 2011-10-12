Federal Signal Division President Joe Wilson to Testify As Expert Witness Alongside FEMA And DHS During House of Representatives Committee Hearing

Interviews Available Following “FEMA Reauthorization” Emergency Management Testimony

The Subcommittee on Economic Development, Public Buildings, and Emergency Management is hosting “Streamlining Emergency Management: Improving Preparedness, Response, and Cutting Costs,” a hearing that will examine how the emergency management systems and programs can be streamlined to reduce costs and improve preparedness and response.

Joe Wilson, president of the Industrial Systems Division, Safety & Security Group at University Park-headquartered Federal Signal Corporation, will provide testimony in response to recently introduced federal legislation (H.R. 2903 and H.R. 2904). If passed, these bills will reauthorize FEMA and two if its expiring programs through fiscal year 2013, and establish a clear framework and timetable for the modernization of FEMA’s public alerts and warning system. Wilson’s presentation will address important matters of public safety and emergency management, including meeting local level needs and integrating emergency communication technologies.

Thursday, October 13, 2011

8:30 a.m. EDT

The Rayburn House Office Building

45 Independence Ave SW

Room # 2167

Washington, D.C.

http://transportation.house.gov

-- Joe Wilson, President, Industrial Systems Division, Safety & Security Group, Federal Signal

-- The Honorable W. Craig Fugate, Administrator, Federal Emergency Management Agency

-- Mr. Matthew A. Jadacki, Assistant Inspector General, Emergency Management Oversight, Department of Homeland Security

-- Mr. Mike Dayton, Acting Secretary, California Emergency Management Agency

-- Mr. Keith Stammer, Director, Joplin – Jasper County Emergency Management Agency

-- Chief William R. Metcalf, Second Vice President, International Association of Fire Chiefs

