Federal Signal Introduces the SpectraLux ILS for Undercover and Highway Law Enforcement Vehicles

New SpectraLux™ ILS combines Solaris® LED reflector design and SpectraLux™ mulitcolor LED technology into a full featured internal LED lighting system.

University Park, Ill, - Federal Signal introduces the SpectraLux™ ILS for undercover and highway law enforcement vehicle applications. SpectraLux ILS offers the same advanced warning and directional lighting as a full-size lightbar. This internal LED lighting system features Federal Signal’s SpectraLux multi-color LED capability. While in operation, a single LED light source can change color combinations from red, amber, blue or white.

From inside the vehicle, the low-profile SpectraLux ILS blends into the headliner of the vehicle. When illuminated, the Solaris LED reflectors provide superior optical performance. With SpectraLux technology, white LED options can be used as takedowns, work lights, or act as an impressive flood light. Rear models operate as a standard emergency warning or SignalMaster, directional warning light, for on-coming traffic.

SpectraLux ILS units are equipped with the FS Convergence Network for simple “plug-and-play” installation and programming. These units are compatible with FS Convergence Network sirens such as the PA300-CN and SmartSiren® Platinum.

SpectraLux ILS is available in split-front, passenger side only, and rear deck models to fit a variety of popular law enforcement vehicles. All models are programmed with 26 built-in flash patterns and can remain in sync with other lighthead flash patterns or operate independently.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE: FSS) enhances the safety, security and well-being of communities and workplaces around the world. Founded in 1901, Federal Signal is a leading global designer and manufacturer of products and total solutions that serve municipal, governmental, industrial and institutional customers. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., with manufacturing facilities worldwide, the company operates three groups: Safety and Security Systems, Environmental Solutions and Fire Rescue. For more information on Federal Signal, Safety & Security Systems, visit: http://www.fedsig.com.

For more information on Federal Signal, visit: http://www.federalsignal.com.