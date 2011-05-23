Feniex Industries Releases Dodge Ram 1500 Interior Light Bar

Feniex Industries is proud to announce the launch of an interior light custom fit for the Dodge Ram 1500. The Pegasus interior light bar for the Dodge Ram 1500 function both with fleet and civilian vehicles. For more information about the Pegasus bar for the Dodge Ram 1500, please visit www.feniex.com.

About Feniex Industries

Feniex Industries, started in 2008 in Austin, TX with the purpose of creating an innovative emergency and public works product line. Working with Phillips and MicroChip, our engineers created a superior LED product line with apex quality and durability, and after two years of intensive research and development, Feniex is proud to launch these initial products into the industry.

Feniex comprises of a team of dedicated engineers, devoted employees and a quality-assured product line. All of our led vehicle lighting products incorporate Phillips engineered, 4-watt LEDs, an advanced MicroChip processor and AccuTechnology, allowing for optimal led performance, clarity and reliability. Our products are manufactured across the United States, including our hometown Austin, TX. We cater to two sectors, emergency and public works. Our LED warning lights and equipment are applicable for use by police officers, security officials, firefighters, EMS, construction workers, and towers/wreckers.