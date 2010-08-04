Go Rhino! Releases New Trunk Trays

Go Rhino Trunk Trays come standard with over 900 square inches of workable space on the full width tray and plenty of area for mounting a variety of electronic equipment. The Trays slide on ball bearing tracks offering a stable platform extension with a positive locking latch preventing the tray from moving under heavy acceleration. Optional mounting boxes further simplify installation of electronic equipment.Trunk Trays are made from heavy duty 12 gauge steel with a textured powder coat finish for durability.

