TruckVault Introduces a New Line of Weather Resistant Equipment Storage Solutions for Open Bed Pickup Trucks and SUT’s

SEDRO-WOOLLEY, WA - TruckVault, Inc., the market leader of secure in-vehicle equipment storage solutions to the public safety and sports enthusiast communities, announced today the release of their new all-weather series of TruckVault’s for open bed pick-up trucks and SUT’s.

“The Extreme Series (from TruckVault) is the most versatile accessory ever made (for pick up trucks and SUT’s),” said Al Chandler, owner and CEO, TruckVault. “It allows you the functionality and capacity that you originally bought your truck for while adding a new dynamic of organization and security that you need.”

Extreme Series all-weather vaults are designed for open-bed pickup and SUT owners whose rugged outdoor lifestyles demand security as well as durable waterproof protection for their personal goods and equipment. With its sleek contoured design and heavy duty surface coating, the Extreme Series keeps valuables organized and safe through rain, sleet, snow, mud, desert sands or swampy back country. Complimented with tough, all-weather Vector Locks, this dynamic two-drawer design provides ample storage for long guns, fishing rods, camping gear, photography equipment and countless other objects. With a top loading capacity of over 2000 lbs, the Extreme Series is a prime example of strong American craftsmanship at its best.

About TruckVault Inc.

Since its founding in 1995, TruckVault Inc. has lead the secure in-vehicle storage industry by offering their customers the best products, service, and overall value in the marketplace. TruckVault’s customers include thousands of sports enthusiasts, hundreds of local police and fire departments, all five branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, the US Secret Service, FBI, DEA, INS, ATF, U.S. Marshals, FEMA, BLM, BIA, U.S. Dept. of Energy, EPA, IRS, National Parks Service, U.S. Fish and Wildlife, USPS, and the BCBP to name a few. For more information about TruckVault Inc., please visit their web site at www.truckvault.com.