Excuse Me Officer, That Thing Gotta HEMI®?

Dodge to Unleash HEMI Power in Police Car Market

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. PRNewswire - FirstCall - Unlawful drivers will soon face a Dodge Magnum grille in their rear view mirror, along with a HEMI® under the hood. Dodge is upping the ante in the law enforcement market with a new rear-wheel-drive Dodge Magnum police car powered by the legendary HEMI V-8 engine.

With police requirements squarely on their radar, Dodge engineers integrated specific law enforcement vehicle features and functionality into the original design of the Dodge Magnum, minimizing the need for numerous aftermarket retrofits.

“Dodge Magnum is bold, powerful and capable,” said Darryl Jackson, Vice President, Dodge Marketing. “Dodge Magnum offers affordable performance to those who patrol and protect our communities.”

Electronic Stability Program (ESP), All-speed Traction Control, four-wheel anti-lock brakes with emergency brake assist and improved tire design are standard equipment on the Dodge Magnum SXT for special service uses (as they are on all Magnum SXT models). Combined, these features provide balance and control for officers in a variety of surface and weather conditions. These same advanced technologies also are standard on the 2006 Dodge Magnum police package models.

“With rear-wheel drive and HEMI power at the pavement, the Dodge Magnum police unit will provide the optimum performance option,” said Ray Fisher, Vice President - Fleet and Remarketing. “Dodge dominated the police car business throughout the 1960s, ‘70s and early ‘80s, and we’re proud to continue our police car heritage with even more performance technology.”

In addition to the enhanced performance and handling available with the Dodge Magnum, the spacious interior will provide officers a balance of cargo room and flexibility.

With 27.2 cubic feet behind the rear seat (71.6 cubic feet with rear seats folded flat), the Dodge Magnum offers maximum functionality for law enforcement needs. The rear cargo area features an upper flat-load floor that expands the usable cargo area when the rear seats are folded forward. Additional storage is provided for smaller items below this load floor and in deep pockets on either side of the floor.

The Dodge Magnum’s “extreme access” liftgate creates an unusually large cargo opening by allowing the gate to swing up rather than out from the vehicle. The 11.3 square foot opening swallows large items such as police emergency equipment, duffel bags, dog crates, traffic cones or barricades.

The 2005 Dodge Magnum SXT model will be available this fall to law enforcement agencies for special service use. For 2006, Dodge will introduce a police package, which will be offered on the Dodge Magnum model.

2006 Dodge Magnum Police Package

The 2006 Dodge Magnum will be available with a police package in the fourth quarter of 2005.

The standard 3.5-liter High Output V-6 engine featured on the 2006 Dodge Magnum police package vehicle delivers 250 horsepower and 250 lb-ft. of torque for great police performance.

A five-speed fully electronic transmission with steering column shifter, 18-inch V-rated tires and steel wheels, heavy-duty police brakes and linings and heavy-duty suspension will be included as standard equipment with the police package models.

For the ultimate in pursuit power, the Dodge Magnum police package also will offer an optional 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 engine with cylinder deactivation that produces 340 horsepower and 390 lb.-ft. of torque. Chrysler Group’s Multiple Displacement System (MDS) seamlessly alternates between smooth, high fuel economy four-cylinder mode when less power is needed and V-8 mode when more power is in demand. Fuel efficiency is improved by up to 20 percent with cylinder deactivation, but not at the expense of performance.

The HEMI powertrain, mated to a fully electronic five-speed automatic transmission and high-performance suspension, will give officers in pursuit situations a balance of world-class performance, power and handling.

The 2006 Dodge Magnum police package will include the following specific package items: certified speedometer, column shifter, emergency rear door lock override, heavy-duty five-link suspension system, heavy-duty alternator, heavy-duty battery, heavy-duty brakes, inoperable rear door locks and rear windows, and special police electrical wiring.

Optional equipment includes: daytime running lamps, dual spot lamp, police-type heavy-duty front seats with manual lumbar adjustment and full-size spare tire.

The 2006 Dodge Magnum police package will begin production in the fourth quarter of 2005. Pricing will be announced at that time.