Frontline Communications mobile command center and crisis negotiation vehicles advance Harford County operations

PRESS RELEASE

APPLETON, Wis. — Frontline Communications, a division of Pierce Manufacturing, Inc., an Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) business, announced the Harford County Sheriff’s Office and the Harford County Department of Emergency Services in Bel Air, Maryland, have taken delivery of a new Frontline™ Communications C-45X-4 Mobile Command Center and a Crisis Negotiation Vehicle. These advanced vehicles, delivered through Frontline Communications dealer Atlantic Emergency Solutions, mark a significant upgrade to both agencies’ operational capabilities, providing state-of-the-art platforms for emergency response, law enforcement coordination, and community engagement.

The mobile command center serves as a shared resource for emergency services across Harford County. Designed for barricaded incidents, critical missing persons cases, and large-scale community events, the command center provides a centralized hub for real-time intelligence and decision-making.

Built on a Freightliner M2-112 chassis and powered by a 25kW generator, the 44’ 7” mobile command vehicle features four slide-out sections, seven dedicated workstations, and a full conference room in the front. The communications area is equipped to support all deployed resources, providing clear communication and coordination during live operations. Integrated technology includes live drone feeds and body camera footage streaming directly into the command center, enabling commanders to assess situations as they unfold.

“We’ve taken a 100 percent leap forward in technology with this new mobile command center,” said Lieutenant Craig Blessing of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office. “Upgrading from our previous system to LEO Satellite and Dejero Gateway LTE connectivity has transformed our ability to operate in areas where we previously had no internet access. This vehicle allows us to gather intelligence efficiently, share real-time updates, and enhance situational awareness across multiple specialized teams.”

Crisis negotiation vehicle expands tactical capabilities

In addition to the mobile command vehicle, Harford County has taken delivery of a Frontline Communications Sprinter C-20 Crisis Negotiation Vehicle. This specialized unit supports crisis negotiation teams by providing a dedicated environment for negotiators, mental health professionals, and intelligence officers to collaborate effectively.

The vehicle features two dedicated workstations, an interview room, and an officer workstation. Its technology package includes a Dejero 3 Modem Gateway with integrated Starlink, ensuring seamless communication in critical situations. By separating intelligence gathering from direct negotiations, the unit enhances real-time information sharing between the negotiator and their support team, improving response efficiency in high-risk situations.

Advanced technology and customization

Both vehicles are equipped with industry-leading communications and intelligence tools, including:

Kymeta flat panel satellite antenna and Cradlepoint 5G FirstNet-ready cellular router for uninterrupted connectivity.

Extron 32x32 video switcher, public address system, and multiple high-resolution displays for real-time coordination.

WTI Viper HD IP mast camera with 30x zoom, body camera and drone feed integration, and an Axis perimeter camera system for enhanced situational awareness.

Custom-built workstations with connectivity to network, video routing, and intelligence data platforms.

Throughout the planning and production process, Harford County worked closely with Frontline Communications and Atlantic Emergency Solutions, who ensured the chassis, design, and technology integration came together seamlessly.

“Working with Frontline Communications and Atlantic Emergency Solutions has been a pleasure,” added Lieutenant Blessing. “They brought together all the right experts, from chassis specialists to build-out teams, making the process smooth and efficient. These vehicles are exactly what we needed to support our mission.”

A commitment to public safety and community support

As Harford County celebrates 250 years of service, the deployment of these new vehicles reinforces both agencies’ commitment to protecting its citizens with courage, honor, and integrity.

“This project exemplifies how Frontline Communications provides innovative, mission-critical solutions to law enforcement agencies,” said Chris Breslin, Vice President – Equipment Division of Atlantic Emergency Solutions. “We are honored to support the Harford County Sheriff’s Office and The Department of Emergency Services in enhancing their emergency response, crisis management, and community engagement efforts.”

For more information on Frontline Communications and its latest mobile command vehicle solutions, visit www.frontlinecomm.com.