Community policing takes to the Pittsburgh streets

(Mt. Pleasant, Pa.)- The Allegheny County, Pennsylvania Sheriff’s Office obtained a Community Policing Unit (CPU) manufactured by Mobile Concepts by Scotty and has heard great feedback from the communities it serves.

The mobility of the CPU allows personnel to take their life safety education programs directly to the people and connect with them on a one-to-one basis. It helps to reinforce the relationship the department wishes to establish with the very people they serve. A personal message to the community was printed on the trailer’s exterior increasing its neighborhood visibility.

The CPU is designed to allow instruction at schools, senior care centers, hospitals, college campuses, parades, fairs, church festivals and many other community events.

Crime Prevention Deputy Jason Tarap said although the department doesn’t publicize their vehicle, it is one of the most popular sights at community days throughout Allegheny County.

“We are very busy with the trailer on the weekends during the summer,” said Tarap. “We’ve fingerprinted and photographed thousands of children.”

Children’s Education

Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office chose to divide the trailer into two sections – an interactive learning room which seats 15 to 18 people and the child identification area used to photograph and fingerprint children for the department’s Child Identification Care program that allows parents to receive an id card for their child.

The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office also is able to provide public awareness for stranger danger, seat belt and car seat safety, bicycle and pedestrian safety, crime prevention and other related topics.

Soon after delivery of the vehicle, it was set up at one of Pittsburgh’s most popular tourist attractions, the Pittsburgh Zoo. This proved that the CPU was a complete success with visiting children and their parents and laid the ground work for additional programs.

Adult Education

Safety programs geared toward adults were also established using the CPU. Specialized programs such as gun safety, how to be street-wise and safe, rape prevention, how to avoid becoming a victim of a scam, home and business security and senior citizen crime prevention programs were conducted on a regular basis.

For more information, visit www.mobileconcepts.com.