Draeger Safety Supports the World Police and Fire Games

Draeger Safety, Inc. located in Pittsburgh, PA has made a major commitment to be sponsors at the 11th World Police and Fire Games which will be held in Quebec City,Canada from June 26th to July 5th, 2005. This event is considered to be the second most important sporting event after the Olympic Games and the most important sporting event in Canada in 2005. Sharing competitive events similar to the Olympic Games such as Ice Hockey, Cross-Country, Tennis, and Soccer, the World Police and Fire Games go a step further in specializing in Fire and Police competitions, such as the Police Service Dog and Pistol competition and the Ultimate Firefighter competition.

During these games, men and women will compete in 62 various sport disciplines on 47 different competitive sights. The games will welcome more than 10,000 athletes from 60 countries and the city of Quebec is expecting to host over 300,000 people. As part of the company sponsorship Draeger has been asked to be involved in several activities such as giving medal awards to the athletes, but the company’s main commitment is in its breathing protection product line. Draeger Safety, Inc. will be donating all the Self Contained Breathing Apparatus that will be used by the athletes to use during the Ultimate Firefighter competition. Draeger Safety, Inc. is proud to support this very important market and looks forward to the outcome of the games. Draeger Safety, a manufacturer of Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus and Gas Detection instruments, has been based in the Pittsburgh area since the beginning of the last century.

