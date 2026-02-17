REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Police Recruitment

From crisis to pipeline: A practical recruitment and retention playbook for police leaders

If you’re losing applicants, stretching hiring timelines or watching academy classes shrink, this guide outlines what agencies are doing to rebuild their staffing pipeline

February 17, 2026 12:56 PM
Sponsored by
P1_Gated_asset_Recruitment_Theme_Week_Promo_Graphics_Pre-event_Graphics-Hero_Image_1920x1080.png

Download your copy by filling out the “Access this Police1 resource” form on this page.

Staffing shortages are happening now — and they won’t fix themselves.

This guide breaks down the real, actionable changes agencies are making to reduce applicant drop-off, accelerate hiring and strengthen retention without lowering standards.

Inside this playbook

What you’ll learn:

  • Where agencies are losing candidates — and how to stop the bleed
  • How to shorten hiring timelines without sacrificing quality
  • Ways to make every officer part of your recruitment strategy
  • Retention messaging that actually works — beyond bonuses
  • A real agency case study you can learn from

Who this playbook is for

Chiefs, command staff, recruitment leads and HR professionals who are:

  • Tired of slow hiring timelines
  • Seeing shrinking applicant pools
  • Trying to keep good officers from leaving

Download your copy by filling out the “Access this Police1 resource” form on this page.

Command Staff - Chiefs / Sheriffs Digital Editions, eBooks and Special Projects Downloads Police Jobs & Careers Police Recruitment