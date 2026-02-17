From crisis to pipeline: A practical recruitment and retention playbook for police leaders

Download your copy by filling out the “Access this Police1 resource” form on this page.
Staffing shortages are happening now — and they won’t fix themselves.
This guide breaks down the real, actionable changes agencies are making to reduce applicant drop-off, accelerate hiring and strengthen retention without lowering standards.
Inside this playbook
What you’ll learn:
- Where agencies are losing candidates — and how to stop the bleed
- How to shorten hiring timelines without sacrificing quality
- Ways to make every officer part of your recruitment strategy
- Retention messaging that actually works — beyond bonuses
- A real agency case study you can learn from
Who this playbook is for
Chiefs, command staff, recruitment leads and HR professionals who are:
- Tired of slow hiring timelines
- Seeing shrinking applicant pools
- Trying to keep good officers from leaving
