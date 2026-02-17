From crisis to pipeline: A practical recruitment and retention playbook for police leaders

Download your copy by filling out the “Access this Police1 resource” form on this page.

Staffing shortages are happening now — and they won’t fix themselves.

This guide breaks down the real, actionable changes agencies are making to reduce applicant drop-off, accelerate hiring and strengthen retention without lowering standards.

Inside this playbook

What you’ll learn:



Where agencies are losing candidates — and how to stop the bleed

How to shorten hiring timelines without sacrificing quality

Ways to make every officer part of your recruitment strategy

Retention messaging that actually works — beyond bonuses

A real agency case study you can learn from

Who this playbook is for

Chiefs, command staff, recruitment leads and HR professionals who are:



Tired of slow hiring timelines

Seeing shrinking applicant pools

Trying to keep good officers from leaving

