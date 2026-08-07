Webinar: Recruiting the next generation of officers: Insights from the U.S. Capitol Police

Date: Tuesday, September 15

Time: 3 p.m. ET | 2 p.m. CT | 12 p.m. PT

Register now using the “Register for this Police1 Webinar” box on this page!

* Can’t make the date? Register anyway and we’ll send you a recording after the event.

Police departments are operating in an increasingly competitive recruitment environment, with longer hiring timelines, evolving candidate expectations and growing competition from both public safety and private-sector roles. To attract qualified candidates, agencies must move beyond simply posting open positions and communicate the value, impact and long-term opportunities associated with a career in law enforcement.

In this webinar, Indeed and Sgt. Dareick Barr of the U.S. Capitol Police will examine the trends shaping today’s police recruitment landscape and share practical strategies for reaching and engaging the next generation of officers. The conversation will explore how agencies can improve job visibility, strengthen their employer story and reduce friction throughout the hiring process. Sgt. Barr will also share insights from his experience supporting recruitment initiatives and helping the U.S. Capitol Police evolve its hiring approach.

By attending this webinar, you will:



Understand the candidate and labor market trends affecting police recruitment.



affecting police recruitment. Identify how competing roles and industries influence applicant behavior.



influence applicant behavior. Improve job content and employer messaging to reflect what candidates value.



to reflect what candidates value. Reduce friction throughout the candidate journey and hiring process.



throughout the candidate journey and hiring process. Build a more proactive strategy for attracting police and public safety talent.



for attracting police and public safety talent. Apply practical insights from the U.S. Capitol Police’s recruitment and hiring efforts.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND:



Human resources director



Police recruiter



Police chiefs, sheriffs, and command staff



Communications professionals supporting recruitment marketing



Recruitment and hiring coordinator



Background investigator



Police training coordinator



Training academy director



Police personnel and staffing manager

* Please note the Q&A portion of the webinar will only be available for live event attendees.

MEET THE SPEAKERS:

L - R: Dareick Barr, Brandon Cobb

Sergeant Dareick Barr is a 19-year veteran of the United States Capitol Police (USCP), currently serving as the agency’s Recruitment Programs Coordinator within the Office of Background Investigations and Credentialing. After spending 14 years in operational roles — including VIP protection and high-profile security operations — he now leads national recruiting initiatives to attract and hire the next generation of federal law enforcement officers. Passionate about modernizing the talent pipeline, Sergeant Barr focuses on enhancing the applicant experience, leveraging data-driven strategies and streamlining hiring processes to improve both candidate conversion and long-term retention.

Brandon Cobb is the National Account Manager on Indeed’s Public Sector Team. He works with federal, state and local partners on recruitment strategies to help attract the best, most qualified applicants for their roles. These law enforcement partners have unique and specific recruitment challenges and Brandon helps them find and recruit great talent. In his time at Indeed he has brought passion and enthusiasm for problem solving to Indeed’s law enforcement partners, from U.S. Secret Service and U.S. Capitol Police to city and county police departments and sheriff’s offices.

