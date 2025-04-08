T4E set to showcase at two major tactical events

PRESS RELEASE

VERONA, N.Y. — As law enforcement agencies continue to evolve and adapt to the changing demands of tactical operations, events like the New York Tactical Officers Conference and the Texas Tactical Police Officers Association Annual Conference play a crucial role in keeping professionals up-to-date with the latest advancements, technologies, and techniques in the field. T4E, known for its innovative training solutions and cutting-edge products, is excited to announce that it will be a vendor at both of these events this year.

New York Tactical Officers Conference: Verona, NY – April 15th - 18th, 2025

Date: April 15th -18th, 2025

Location: Turning Stone Resort Casino, Verona, NY

Website: New York Tactical Officers Conference

The New York Tactical Officers Conference (NYTOC) is one of the most anticipated events of the year for law enforcement professionals in the Northeast. Held annually in Verona, NY, this conference brings together tactical officers, SWAT team members, and other law enforcement professionals for three days of intensive training, networking, and exposure to the latest tactical innovations.

This year, T4E will be on hand to showcase a range of training equipment, including realistic magfed training pistols and paint/powder marker rounds. The team at T4E is looking forward to talking with attendees and offering hands-on demonstrations of its latest offerings, designed to enhance training effectiveness and real-world preparedness.

In addition to the cutting-edge product demonstrations, the NYTOC will feature several educational sessions led by experts in the field of tactical operations.

Texas Tactical Police Officers Association Conference: Round Rock, TX – April 23rd - 27th, 2025

Date: April 23 - April 27, 2025

Location: Kalahari Resort and Conventions, Round Rock, TX

Website: TTPOA Annual Conference

Following the NYTOC, T4E will head to Texas for the TTPOA Annual Conference, another must-attend event for tactical law enforcement professionals. Held in Round Rock, this conference is a large gathering of specialized training sessions, equipment exhibitions, and in-depth discussions on improving tactical readiness.

T4E’s booth will be packed with the latest innovations for tactical training, including their renowned magfed training pistols and marker rounds, which have been instrumental in enhancing law enforcement simulations and scenario-based training.

The TTPOA conference also offers unique networking opportunities with leaders in the tactical policing field. Attendees can connect with trainers, suppliers, and peers, sharing knowledge on everything from the latest gear and tech to emerging tactical trends.

Why Attend These Events?

For law enforcement officers, attending events like the NYTOC and TTPOA Conference is more than just a chance to see the newest products on the market—it’s about continuous improvement. These events provide unparalleled access to specialized training, expert knowledge, and the latest technology that can make a difference in how officers respond to critical situations.

At both events, T4E will be showcasing products designed with the real-world tactical professional in mind, allowing departments to enhance their training programs in a safe, controlled, and effective manner.

Why T4E

T4E is a leader in developing realistic training solutions for law enforcement and military personnel. With a focus on improving the safety and effectiveness of tactical operations, T4E provides cutting-edge products, including magfed training pistols and marker rounds designed to meet the unique demands of the modern law enforcement professional.

Learn more at www.T4E.com.