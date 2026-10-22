What it takes to keep police vehicles and equipment ready for duty

For smaller police departments, a single patrol vehicle out of service or a critical piece of equipment awaiting repair can have an immediate impact on operations. Without a large reserve of vehicles, personnel or equipment, even routine logistics problems can affect an agency’s ability to deliver services.

Hamilton Township Police Chief Quillan Short oversees a department in Ohio with 29 sworn personnel and 17 patrol vehicles. For Short, the challenge isn’t simply ensuring the department has enough equipment. It’s knowing what’s actually available, operational and ready for use when officers report for duty.

In this Q&A, Short discusses how smaller agencies can identify gaps in operational readiness, prioritize limited resources, and recognize when logistics problems call for better technology — or simply better processes and accountability.

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When you think about operational readiness, what logistics issues concern you most — and why?

For a department our size, operational readiness is really about redundancy and reliability. We do not have a large pool of spare personnel, vehicles or equipment, so one failure can have an immediate operational impact. My biggest concerns are vehicle availability, critical equipment being maintained and replaced on schedule, body-worn camera readiness, and maintaining an adequate inventory of everyday supplies and replacement equipment.

With 29 sworn personnel and 17 patrol vehicles, we have to know that the equipment officers depend on is available and functioning when they report for duty. A logistics problem that might be an inconvenience in a larger agency can quickly become a staffing or service delivery issue for us.

Can you share an example of an equipment, fleet or supply problem that affected your agency’s ability to do its job? What did it reveal?

Fleet downtime is probably the easiest example. When a patrol vehicle is unexpectedly out of service, particularly when multiple vehicles are down for maintenance or repair at the same time, it reduces flexibility for patrol, training, special assignments and administrative needs. The lesson is that having 17 vehicles does not necessarily mean having 17 operational vehicles. What matters is how many are actually available, properly equipped and ready for service at a particular point in time. It also reinforces the importance of preventive maintenance, replacement planning and maintaining enough redundancy that one mechanical issue does not become an operational problem.

How do you know whether officers have the equipment and vehicles they need, in working condition, when they need them? Where are the gaps in that visibility?

A lot of that visibility comes from supervisors, officer reporting, maintenance records, equipment inventories and getting out of the office to spend time with the officers doing the work. Body-worn cameras are a good example because every officer is assigned one, which creates clear accountability for an important piece of equipment. Fleet and shared equipment can be more difficult because condition and availability can change from shift to shift. The gap is often real-time visibility.

A chief may know what the department owns, but that is different from knowing exactly what is operational, what is awaiting repair, what is nearing replacement and what may be creating recurring problems. The goal is to move from simply tracking inventory to understanding readiness.

With competing demands on your budget and staff, how do you decide which logistics problem to address first?

I prioritize based on operational risk.

The first question is whether the issue affects our ability to answer calls, protect officers, collect evidence or provide core police services. After that, I look at frequency, cost, available alternatives and whether delaying the issue will create a larger expense later. A patrol vehicle, body-worn camera, portable radio or other mission-critical item generally receives priority over something that creates inconvenience but does not affect service delivery or safety.

In a smaller agency, every expenditure has to be weighed against personnel costs and other operational needs, so the investment has to solve a real problem rather than simply add another piece of technology.

What have you learned about when a problem calls for better technology and when it calls for a change in process or accountability?

Technology is valuable when the problem is a lack of information, consistency, automation or visibility. It is less valuable when the underlying issue is that an existing process is not being followed.

Before purchasing a new system, I think you have to ask whether the problem would still exist if everyone consistently followed the current procedure. If the answer is yes, technology may be part of the solution. If the answer is no, the better solution may be clearer expectations, better supervision or stronger accountability.

Technology should make a good process better; it should not be used to compensate for a process that has never been clearly defined.

What results would convince you that a logistics improvement was worth the investment? Have you seen those results in your agency?

For me, the indicators are straightforward: less downtime, fewer emergency repairs or purchases, better accountability for equipment, less staff time spent locating or managing resources, and greater confidence that officers have what they need when they begin a shift.

I also look at predictability. If better tracking, maintenance or replacement planning allows us to anticipate expenses instead of constantly reacting to failures, that has real value. We have seen the benefit of standardization in areas such as body-worn cameras. Providing every officer with the same core equipment creates consistency in expectations, training, accountability and operational use.

What would you advise another chief to examine first if they suspect logistics problems are undermining readiness?

Start by looking at what your officers depend on every day and identify the single points of failure. Examine vehicle downtime, recurring repair issues, equipment that is frequently unavailable, replacement cycles, supply shortages and the amount of staff time being spent working around those problems.

I would also spend time with officers and supervisors because they experience logistics problems in real time and often know where the friction exists before it becomes visible at the administrative level. Chiefs need to make a deliberate effort to get out of the office, ride along, visit work areas and observe operations firsthand. Those conversations often reveal needs, inefficiencies and obstacles that may never appear in reports, inventories or budget documents.

Finally, separate ownership from readiness. An inventory may tell you that the agency owns enough equipment; the more important question is whether that equipment is serviceable, accessible and available when an officer actually needs it. Readiness is not measured by what is on a spreadsheet. It is measured by what officers can reliably put to use when responding to calls, conducting investigations and serving the community.