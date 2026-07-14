Technology, transparency & trust: Building public confidence in an era of public safety innovation

Date: Monday, July 27

Time: 2 p.m. ET | 1 p.m. CT | 11 a.m. PT

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License plate readers. Real-time crime centers. Drones. Artificial intelligence.

Public safety technology is advancing rapidly, giving agencies powerful new tools to prevent crime, solve cases and improve officer safety. Yet many of these same technologies are also facing increased public scrutiny over privacy, transparency and oversight.

The issue isn’t simply the technology itself. It’s how agencies introduce it, govern it and communicate about it.

Join Police1 for a candid discussion with law enforcement leaders who have successfully implemented emerging technologies while building public confidence. Through real-world examples and practical lessons, this webinar will explore how chiefs and command staff can lead technology initiatives with transparency, navigate difficult conversations with residents and elected officials, and establish governance practices that strengthen both public safety and community trust.

Learning objectives

After attending this webinar, participants will be able to:



Understand why even successful public safety technologies can generate public concern.

Identify the governance and communication strategies that support successful technology implementation.

Prepare for conversations with city councils, community organizations, the media and the public.

Explain emerging technologies in ways that are transparent, understandable and credible.

Build public confidence through proactive leadership, accountability and transparency.

About our moderator

Ken Wallentine recently retired as chief of the West Jordan (Utah) Police Department and former chief of law enforcement for the Utah Attorney General. He has served over three decades in public safety, is a legal expert and editor of Xiphos, a monthly national criminal procedure newsletter. He is a member of the Board of Directors of the Institute for the Prevention of In-Custody Death and serves as a use of force consultant in state and federal criminal and civil litigation across the nation.

About our panel

Lieutenant Brian Niec has served with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office since 2003 and has been actively involved in the field of crash reconstruction since 2011. Brian has served as the Director of the Hamilton County Real Time Information Center since 2024, which was the first regional center of its kind in the nation, and is responsible for technology implementation and planning in Hamilton County. He is an ACTAR-accredited crash reconstructionist with extensive experience investigating and analyzing motor vehicle collisions, including complex fatal, commercial vehicle, pedestrian and bicycle crashes. In addition to his crash investigation expertise, Brian has dedicated significant effort to officer wellness and mental health education. His experiences provide him with a unique understanding of the psychological challenges faced by first responders and the importance of resilience throughout a law enforcement career. Brian regularly combines his law enforcement experience, technical crash reconstruction knowledge and mental health training to educate others on collision investigation, evidence analysis, human factors and the cumulative effects of stress on first responders. His commitment to professional development and public safety has made him a respected instructor, investigator and subject matter expert in crash reconstruction, officer wellness, real time policing and public/police technology.

Jason Potts is the president and a co-founding member of the American Society of Evidence-Based Policing. He also serves as chief/director of the City of Las Vegas Department of Public Safety, which provides law enforcement and detention services, manages the city jail and oversees deputy city marshals and animal protection services. Potts began his municipal policing career with the Vallejo Police Department in Northern California, where he rose to the rank of captain. He holds a master’s degree in Criminology, Law, and Society from the University of California, Irvine, and is an alumnus of the National Institute of Justice’s Law Enforcement Advancing Data and Science (LEADS) Program through the U.S. Department of Justice. He is a member of the Council on Criminal Justice’s Violent Crime Working Group, and a Future Policing Institute and National Policing Institute fellow. In June 2019, he was honored at George Mason University’s Evidence-Based Policing Hall of Fame for his impactful work in promoting and implementing evidence-based practices both nationally and within his department.

Register now using the “Register for this Police1 Webinar” box on this page!