Webinar: From alert to action: Building RTCC workflows that deliver results

Date: Tuesday, September 15

Time: 1 p.m. ET | 12 p.m. CT | 10 a.m. PT

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Real-time crime centers give law enforcement access to more information than ever before. But more information doesn’t automatically lead to better policing. The real value comes from what happens next: determining what matters, getting it to the right people and making sure officers and investigators can act on it.

Join Police1 for a practical discussion on building the workflows that turn real-time information into actionable intelligence. This session will explore how agencies can manage the flow of information from the RTCC to patrol, investigators and command staff while avoiding information overload and ensuring critical intelligence doesn’t get lost in the noise.

The discussion will examine the full path from alert to action: how information is evaluated and prioritized, who needs to receive it, how it should be communicated and what happens after it reaches the field. We will also discuss ways agencies can identify gaps in their existing processes, strengthen coordination across units and determine whether their real-time policing operations are producing meaningful results.

Whether your agency is building an RTCC, expanding an existing center or trying to get more value from the technology and information already available, this webinar will provide practical strategies for making real-time intelligence more actionable.

After attending this webinar, participants will be able to:



Build workflows that move critical information from the RTCC to patrol, investigators and command staff

Prioritize incoming information to reduce alert fatigue and prevent critical intelligence from getting lost in the noise

Identify gaps that can slow or disrupt the flow of intelligence from alert to action

Strengthen coordination among RTCC personnel, analysts, dispatchers, patrol officers and investigators

Evaluate whether real-time policing workflows are improving operational and investigative outcomes

MODERATOR

James Dudley retired as deputy chief of the San Francisco Police Department’s Patrol Bureau after a 32-year career. He also led the department’s Special Operations Bureau and served as its liaison to the Department of Emergency Management. He is host of the Policing Matters podcast for Police1.

FEATURED SPEAKER

Michael Lesher serves as the Grants Director on the board of directors for the National Real Time Crime Center Association (NRTCCA). He is also a sergeant with the Peoria Police Department in Arizona, where he leads the agency’s Real Time Crime Center. Lesher was previously named the NRTCCA’s National RTCC Supervisor of the Year.

Register now using the “Register for this Police1 Webinar” box on this page!