Auror joins forces with child protection organization to enable real-time AMBER Alerts for retailers

PRESS RELEASE

DENVER —Global retail crime intelligence platform Auror announced today that it has partnered with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) to enable real-time license plate recognition (LPR) notifications to surface vehicles associated with the most serious child abduction cases nationwide.

U.S. retailers on the Auror platform are now empowered to opt in for detection notifications to assist law enforcement during active AMBER Alerts. Auror is used by many of the largest retailers in the U.S. to securely record crimes and to identify repeat, violent and organized offenders.

“Nothing is more important than the safety of children,” Auror Head of Law Enforcement for the Americas and former Deputy Assistant Director of Homeland Security Investigations Raul Aguilar said. “It’s a privilege to work with the Auror retailer community to connect them with the incredible work done by NCMEC. While retail connects us all and is the heart of our communities, the unfortunate reality is that serious crime can also find its way through retail settings, so our network has a unique opportunity to support the community to protect children. We know that immediate action is critical when AMBER Alerts are issued, and technology has an important role to play in helping retailers make that connection and notify law enforcement even faster.”

License plate numbers associated with AMBER Alerts are sent from police to NCMEC and then immediately linked into the Auror platform, allowing retailers with LPR capabilities at their sites to detect those vehicles of interest instantly. Once a vehicle is surfaced, the retailer can then contact police. Historically, retailers would manually print out the lists of license plate numbers or posters associated with AMBER Alerts.

In a recent case, a Texas retailer used the Auror platform to support a police investigation into a case involving a male attempting to coerce a minor into his vehicle. The associated vehicle had been circling the parking lot throughout the day prior to the incident.

“Every minute matters when a child has been abducted,” said John Bischoff, vice president of NCMEC’s Missing Children Division. “Our partnership with Auror allows critical information to reach retail locations where an abductor may stop, creating valuable opportunities to identify a missing child’s location so they can be safely recovered. By connecting technology, businesses and communities in new ways, we’re strengthening our collective ability to respond quickly when a child’s life may be at risk. We’re incredibly grateful for innovative partners like Auror who share our commitment to protecting children.”