Auror retailer data highlights impact of collaboration in tackling retail crime across North America

PRESS RELEASE

DENVER — Following its recent North America Network Summit in Denver on Thursday, Oct. 15, Auror is sharing new retail crime data highlighting how retailers and law enforcement are working together to tackle retail crime across North America — and the measurable impact that collaboration is having on loss prevention, investigations and store safety.

The summit brought together the largest retailers in the U.S. and Canada to discuss retail crime challenges and opportunities to collaborate over the next 12 months.

Key findings from the Auror platform include:

A concentration of external loss and harm: Retailers reported that the top 10% of offenders are responsible for 70% of external loss and harm in their stores globally, through the Auror platform.

Millions of retail crime events recorded: Over the past five years, North American retailers have recorded approximately 11.6 million retail crime events in Auror. Structured reporting in the platform has helped the network of retailers surface 18,000 cross-organizational repeat offenders.

Cross-organizational intelligence sharing at scale: More than three million dots (events linked to repeat offenders) have been connected worldwide through the Auror Network. More than 62,000 North American stores work together as part of the Auror Network.

Faster crime reporting: Some major retailers have cut crime reporting time down to just six minutes on average.

Jon Briegel, Global Director of Solution Engineering at Auror, highlighted the value of bringing retailers together to share insights and address common challenges.

“It’s rare to get so many leading retailers – competitors – into a room to work through a shared mission. It was a valuable time sharing insights and better understanding the challenges retailers face in dealing with retail crime across their stores,” said Briegel.

Briegel emphasized the importance of collaboration across the industry in addressing organized retail crime.

“Tackling organized retail crime syndicates requires retailers, law enforcement and industry partners to all come together as a united network,” he said. “When retailers can lean into collaboration and tech-based solutions, they can more effectively understand the risk to their people, surface the top repeat offenders, build stronger cases, and achieve meaningful outcomes for the safety of their stores.”

The data underscores the role of collaboration and technology in helping retailers and law enforcement share intelligence, identify repeat offenders and work toward safer stores.

About Auror

Auror is a global software company, providing retail crime intelligence to the world’s leading retailers, to record potential crime in their stores after it occurs, better collaborate with law enforcement on crime, and create safer stores for all.

Auror allows retailers to record events in a secure and structured way, helping them connect the dots to identify prolific and organized offenders. This information empowers retailers to make informed decisions to protect their people, customers, and property, and address the large scale of retail crime impacting our communities.

Globally, Auror is used by more than 85,000 retail stores and in more than 3,500 law enforcement agencies across North America, the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand.