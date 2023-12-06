SuperCom secures new USA electronic monitoring contract for its PureOne and Domestic Violence solutions

OAKLAND, Calif. - SuperCom, a global provider of secured solutions for the e-Government, IoT, and Cybersecurity sectors, is pleased to announce that it has secured a new contract with a prominent Kentucky-based service provider of electronic monitoring (EM) products and services. This contract marks another valuable step in SuperCom’s expansion within the US, as well as progression in the deployment of its newest proprietary technologies: the new PureOne GPS bracelet and domestic violence (DV) monitoring solutions.

Under this new contract, SuperCom will provide its cutting-edge PureOne GPS Tracking and PureProtect for DV Monitoring solutions. This initiative is part of a broader plan to enhance public safety and support rehabilitation efforts in communities across Kentucky.

“We are proud to see our new proprietary solutions gaining traction in new regions in the US, reaffirming our commitment to innovation and excellence in the field of electronic monitoring. This new contract allows us to bring our advanced technology to more communities and aid in the crucial work of domestic violence prevention and offender monitoring. It is a testament to the hard work of our team and the trust our partners place in our technology,” commented Ordan Trabelsi, CEO and President of SuperCom.

“Our commitment to improving public safety and supporting rehabilitation efforts is at the core of our mission. Leveraging our growing customer base and technology expertise, we plan to continue developing and providing advanced solutions that meet the evolving needs in our industry and help enhance public safety worldwide,” Mr. Trabelsi concluded.

SuperCom’s PureSecurity Suite is a best-of-breed electronic monitoring and tracking platform with a comprehensive set of innovative features, including smartphone integration, secure communication, advanced security, anti-tamper mechanisms, fingerprint biometrics, voice communication, unique touch screens, and extended battery life.

