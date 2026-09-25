Staccato launches documentary series featuring law enforcement special operations teams

FLORENCE, Texas — Staccato has launched a documentary series offering a behind-the-scenes look at law enforcement special operations teams, beginning with the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team.

“The Last Call” uses interviews and footage from participating agencies to examine the training, preparation and personal demands associated with serving on specialized tactical teams.

The first installment, “The Last Call: Miami-Dade,” was produced with access to the sheriff’s office SRT and features team members discussing high-risk operations, teamwork and the impact the work can have on officers and their families.

“Being part of the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team is about much more than tactics and training,” the team said in a statement. “It’s about trust, discipline, sacrifice, and knowing that the person beside you is prepared to answer the call with you.”

Among those featured is SRT member Jonathan Menocal, a certified firearms instructor and USPSA Grand Master who is also a member of Team Staccato.

Staccato said the series is intended to focus on the people behind specialized law enforcement units and provide the public with a closer look at their work and preparation.

“The Last Call: Miami-Dade” is available on Staccato’s YouTube channel. The company said additional installments featuring teams from other law enforcement agencies are planned for later this year.